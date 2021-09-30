Sybil Mitchell Seigler, 83, formerly of Hunt, Wichita Falls and Paducah, TX, passed away on 8/6/21 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was born in Paducah, TX, to JB and Lillian Mitchell on 2/14/38. She married Charles Seigler on 11/8/58 in Buffalo Springs, TX.
Sybil graduated from Paducah High School and Bethania School of Vocational Nursing. She worked 20 years as an LVN at the Wichita Falls State Hospital. In 1998, Sybil and Charles sold their home and moved to Hunt, Texas, where they enjoyed Hill Country living and soaking in the Guadalupe River. Sybil was active in the Hunt United Methodist Church.