Mr. Reno S. Young, 81, the beloved son of the late Hattie G. and Milton J. Young, departed this life on Friday, July 1, 2022, at TidalHealth Peninsula in Salisbury, MD. He married the love of his life, Margaret A. Byrd, on July 6, 1961, and this union lasted 61 years. Reno was employed by J.V. Wells/Coppers for many years, as well as Boulevard Motors, from which he retired. He served as a deacon, bus driver and Sunday School Superintendent at Salisbury Revival Center, where he attended for many years.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Margaret Young; sons, Timothy and Gregory Young; daughters, Beverly Lanier, Angela Hankerson and Tanya Young; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Vandalia Pritchett; brother, Carlton Young; two brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; close cousin, Hartavia Adams; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.