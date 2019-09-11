Matias G. Rodriguez, 95, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Veterans Memorial Hospital in Kerrville. He was born on August 13, 1924, to the Rev. and Mrs. Emmett Rodriguez and was married to Mary Virgen Rodriguez for 68 years.
Matias attended Tivy High School and received his Bachelor of Arts from Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. He went on to receive his Doctrine of Divinity at the Southwestern Baptist Theology Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He pastored a small Mission for 10 years in Seagoville, Texas, which he started with his wife, Mary Rodriguez, from 1954-1964.
He became the pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Kerrville, Texas, from 1964-2013. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army; a sergeant who was captured by the Germans and was a POW in World War II. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart, two Overseas Bars and the European-African Middle Eastern Ribbon 3/5 Bronze Star.
He was a member of the Mentor Program for Tom Daniels Elementary and a substitute teacher for Tivy High School. Matias was also the golf instructor for Camp Stewart for Boys for many years over the summers. He enjoyed playing golf and hunting with his family; he was a great outdoors man.
Matias Rodriguez was preceded in death by his son, David Rodriguez; his parents; brothers, Emmett Rodriguez II and Elias Rodriguez; sister, Adelaide McKune; sister-in-law, Charlotte Rodriguez; and brother-in-law, Bill McKune.
Matias Rodriguez is survived by his wife, Mary V. Rodriguez; daughter, Priscilla Lozano and son-in-law, Danny Lozano; daughter, Lydia Rodriguez; grandchildren, Ciera Fischer and Gerald Rios, Daniel Lozano, Andrew and Evianna Lozano and Sofia Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Daniel Tre Lozano, Landon Lozano, Antonio Rios, Justice Rios, Matias Rios and Eleyna Lozano; nephews, Emmett Rodriguez Jr. and Elias Rodriguez; niece, Cynthia Travis; and cousin, Becky Ruiz.
Funeral services will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).
The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers at the VA Hospital in Kerrville. Thank you all for the care and service you gave to our father and to all veterans that reside there. We love and appreciate each and every one of you.
The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolence” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.