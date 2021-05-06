On Sunday, May 2, 2021, Etta Lea Shell, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away at the age of 104, with her daughter Jackie by her side.
Born October 26, 1916, to Myrtle and George Kelley, along the Colorado River in Coleman Co., TX, the second of nine children. Etta married “the most handsome man [she] ever laid eyes on,” Herbert Shell in 1936 and the couple was blessed with their only child, a daughter they named Jackie, in 1937. Etta, or Tootsie, as she was known to those closest to her, lived her life simply, dedicated to her family and her faith. Her legacy can be seen in the passions she passed on to her family. In her granddaughter’s garden, her great-granddaughter’s kitchen and her family’s dedication to one another. Tootsie’s impact on her loved ones will reverberate through many genera-tions to come.