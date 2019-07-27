Linda Carolyn Lake

It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Linda Lake announce her sudden passing on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the age of 61.
Linda was born to Don and Betty Lake on November 16, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio. She spent most of her early life in Minnesota and Wisconsin, but moved to Texas as an adult. She had no blood family in the Kerrville area but many friends she considered her family, and she loved them all with her whole heart.
Many knew and loved Linda from her 23 years of employment with James Avery Jewelry, or her 20 years of front desk work at the Comfort Inn/Quality Inn of Kerrville. She was a hard worker and worked 20 years doing both jobs.
Linda was also a much-loved member of the Kerrville Church of Christ, where she was known for her love and concern for others, as well as her generous heart.
Linda also was well known in the community as she fed, watered and fixed many cat families in the area. She always had time for her fur-babies. If she had a spare 5 minutes, she was usually talking to someone about her precious Lord and Savior. Linda also devoted many hours to crocheting a scarf or blanket for a loved one, the homeless or the elderly.
She lived a life to bring honor to her Lord. Linda had a kind spirit and genuine heart that will be missed by all, but we know she is in the presence of Jesus and no doubt planning our reunion.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Betty; sister, Pat Grove; and brother, Gerald Lake.
She is survived by a brother, Mike (Diane) Moore; sister, Dorothy (Don) Preston; two nephews, Dustin (Meghan) Moore and Jesse Grove; along with other family members and friends.
A celebration of Linda’s life and memories will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Kerrville Church of Christ, 1900 Loop 534, Kerrville, TX 78028. Pastor Jimmy Sportsman will officiate.
The family is grateful for condolences, but declines flowers and donations.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kerrville Humane Society or the Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter.