Tony Pantoja, 60, of Kerrville peacefully passed away August 5, 2019, at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Tony was born in Loraine on April 13, 1959. He graduated from Highland High School in Roscoe in 1978 as an All-State middle linebacker.
Tony worked as a general contractor in the Kerrville area. He also, was a retired police officer of 20 years. For those who knew Tony, he dedicated his time to friends and family and he loved riding his motorcycle, dancing, listening to Tejano and Country music.
Tony is survived by his mother, Maria Pantoja; his sons, Anthony, Nicholas, and Thomas Pantoja, Brandon Silva; and his life companion, Celeste Silva.; his sisters, Martha Ensenia and Isabel Pantoja; his brothers; James Pantoja, Ray Pantoja, Felix Pantoja, David Pantoja and Reuben Pantoja, 8 grandkids, and serval nieces and nephews.
Tony is preceded in death by his father, Alfonso Pantoja.
Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. on August 9, 2019 at Wright Funeral Home.
Family, friends and others whose lives have been touched by Tony are invited to attend the Funeral Mass that will be held at10 am, August 10, 2019 at Norte Dame Catholic Church, Kerrville with Father Wagner officiating.
Expression of sympathy for the family can be sent to www.wrightsfuneralparlor.com
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.