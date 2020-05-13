Willibald “Bill” Rheinold Schwausch, 99, who died Monday May 11, 2020, was born on August 14, 1920, in Jarrell, Texas, to Gustav and Lydia Neitsch Schwausch. He grew up working the family farm, in Jarrell alongside his parents, six brothers and one sister.
The family’s love for the Lord was evident, as God was the center of everything they did. The family worshipped at Zion Lutheran Church, Walburg, Texas, the original church having been built by Bill’s grandfather. Bill was presented to the Lord at one week through baptism and publicly confirmed his faith on March 25, 1934, at Zion. Bill attended school at Zion Lutheran School, getting to school by horse and buggy, donkey or walking the two miles from the farm to school.
With the outbreak of World War II, Bill entered the Army Air Corps on November 11, 1942, at Dodd Field (now known as Fort Sam) San Antonio, Texas. Bill served with the 91st Air Service Squadron in Africa, Italy and Sicily as an airplane and engine mechanic. Bill was discharged from military service on October 19, 1945, at Camp Polk, Louisiana.
On November 18, 1945, he married his longtime sweetheart, Mildred Lillian Leschber. Bill and Mildred moved to Mexia, Texas, where four of their five children were born. In 1953, they moved to Kerrville, where their fifth child was born. Bill worked in various positions until he opened his own business, Bill’s Auto Supply, in 1968, where he and Mildred worked together until retirement.
Bill and Mildred were married for 58 years prior to her death on May 14, 2004. He was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Ralph Schwausch; daughter, Gwendolyn Craft; daughter-in-law, Bonnie McKinney Schwausch; his sister; and six brothers.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Karen Scott of Georgetown, Texas, Carolyn Cael and husband Mick of Woodland, Washington, and Edie Spalding and husband Phil of Kerrville; son-in-law, James Craft of Kerrville; ten grandchildren, and spouses, Rick & Katie Schwausch, Rus & Carrie Schwausch, Bryan & Cristina Scott, Nicole Resendez, Tony & Debbie Masucci, Christi Masucci, Josh & Chelsea Craft, Sara Craft, Chris & Lauren Spalding, Hailey & Lee Mohnke; 21 great-grandchildren, Avery, Elliot, Wyatt, Caleb, Abigail, Logan, Noah, Keira, Madison, Avery, Brooke, Andrea, Andrew, Michael, Autumn, Cody, Brandon, Jourdan, Logan, Hudson and Lillian; two great-great-grandchildren, Everett and Emmery; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends all of whom he loved dearly.
We especially thank Janie and David Lopez and the staff of Brookdale Guadalupe Plaza for their help in caring for him. He appreciated each of you.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Garden of Memories, with Pastor Dave Bass of Hosanna Lutheran officiating. The service can also be viewed live on the Facebook page of Kerrville Funeral Home. A celebration of life is planned for August 14, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries (lhm.org).
