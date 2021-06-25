Lillian Syfan Cox, 90, of Kerrville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was born November 9, 1930, in San Antonio, TX, to parents, Rollins Campbell Syfan and Helen Latisha Edwards. Lillian spent her childhood summers in the Hill Country, playing in the Guadalupe River and riding horses. After graduating from Tivy High School, Lillian moved to Houston, TX, where she married Scott Potter in 1949. They were together for 22 years and had three daughters, Helen, Luci and Anita. In 1974, she married Howard W. Cox, and they returned to Kerrville in 1985.
Lillian was an avid volunteer, first for the YMCA in Houston, where she helped establish a women’s gymnastics program, and later on for St. Peters Episcopal Church and the Museum of Western Art, both in Kerrville. She loved to cook, garden, entertain and adored her many pets. Time was well spent on her back porch enjoying the view across the lake. She had a terrific sense of humor and her laughter was contagious. She will be missed greatly by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.