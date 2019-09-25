Linda D. Jones, 72, of Ingram, Texas, passed away peacefully. Linda Jones was born in Des Moines, Iowa, to James and Sedall Sapp on April 20, 1947.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Jones.
Linda is survived by her sister, Betty Bell in Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda and Sid lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado, for many years, where they built a house about 10,000 feet up Pikes Peak. Linda enjoyed designing and planting her garden and thoroughly enjoyed the wildlife that visited their home. Linda was an avid photographer and captured many aspects of the outdoors and wildlife that she so loved.
Linda was a high school math teacher and loved teaching and mentoring with young people. Linda’s dedication and serving others was known by many “As making a better future for those whose life she touched.”
During her teaching years, Linda was involved in the Teacher’s Association, she was treasurer of the organization for several years and a member of the Pikes Peak Corvair Club.
Linda and Sid loved traveling in their RV. Meeting new people and the adventures of traveling were important to Linda. Her photography told the story of their travels as if in a story book.
Linda’s love for animals was also her passion. Her beloved pets were Ginger, Popsi, Lucy and Mia.
To sum it up, Linda was a wonderful person who loved life, her family, her friends and her teaching career. She strove to make life better for all whose life she touched.
Linda, dear Linda: You were a shining star. Your love, your laugh, your caring was what made all of us love you. — Brenda and Steve Tatro
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands of the Heart, P.O. Box 291137, Kerrville, TX 78029; and The Humane Society, 2900 Junction Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028
Memorial and burial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Chapel Hill Gardens, Des Moines, Iowa.