John Wayne Dennis was born on July 18, 1940, in Wellsville, Ohio, and died on Saturay, May 23, 2020, in Kerrville, Texas.
He graduated from Brecksville High School, where he set many athletic records in track, football and baseball. He attended Ohio State University and graduated from the University of Oregon in engineering.
He had a career that allowed him to travel to many cities in America and to interesting places around the world, including Saudi Arabia, Australia and New Guinea. He did engineering work for companies such as U.S. Steel, Morrison Knudsen International and Fluor.
Later in life he got involved in the “entertainment” business for a few years, when he and his brother owned a country western night club called the Frontier Palace in north Houston. After moving with his wife, Susan, to Bentwater, he began selling real estate around the Lake Conroe area.
In 2002, he and Susan moved to Kerrville, where he bought a distributorship with Synthetic Turf International of Jupiter, Florida. He spent many happy years selling and installing synthetic turf for lawns, playgrounds and putting greens.
John’s two passions in life were golf and firefighting. He started both at a young age and continued both into his retirement years. He was a volunteer fireman in most of the cities in which he lived, culminating with his years on the Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Kerrville. He finally hung up his helmet at age 70.
His passion for golf carried him into his late 70s, playing his last tournament round at age 79. His favorite memory from his life of golf was when he, his brother and his father got to play in the Doug Sanders Golf Tournament with Arnold Palmer in Houston in 1984. Their team came in first place.
John is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Susan, of Kerrville. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Walter, of Jacksonville, Florida; his son, Greg Dennis, of Pendleton, Oregon; his son, Scott Dennis and wife Holly, of Denver, Colorado; and his son, Stephen Dennis and wife Kerry, of Houston, Texas. John also leaves a nephew, Bill Dennis and wife, Julie and grandnephew, Pierce, of Houston, Texas. John also has five grandchildren: Austin Dennis of Vienna, Virginia; Destinee Dennis of Anchorage, Alaska; and Adrianna Dennis, Isabella Dennis and Lucia Dennis of Houston, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church at a later date.
The family would like to thank Alamo Hospice, Dr. Grocki, and nurses Tina G. and Juanita for their wonderful and compassionate care of John during his battle with brain cancer.
