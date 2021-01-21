Janice H. Williams, 88, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, April 16, 1932, to John Dalton and Hazel (Porter) Howard. She was married to Glen Thomas Williams on June 26, 1954, and he preceded her in death on June 14, 1991. She then married Daniel Naredo on April 1, 1995, and he survives.
Janice graduated from Marion High School and attended Purdue University. She held countless memberships with various clubs. She loved to cook, was an avid golfer and loved to travel, especially to Eldora, Colorado, where she loved to hike in the mountains. She also traveled to many places throughout Europe.
