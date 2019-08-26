Geneva Widener, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her home in Kerrville Texas.
She was born in Palestine, Texas, on October 4, 1928 to Earl & Ethel Chambers.
Geneva graduated from Laredo Martin High School in 1945. Following graduation, Geneva worked at radio station KPAB and, later, as a AAA travel agent, developed a deep appreciation for the culture of Mexico.
On March 15, 1951, she married Thomas Perry Widener of Cotulla, Texas, and shared 65 wonderful years of happiness with the love of her life.
Geneva raised four young children as the family moved throughout South Texas, returning to Laredo where she and Perry lived for many years. They spent much of their retirement in Del Rio before moving to Kerrville.
A devoted mother, she treasured her four children, taking delight in their accomplishments, supportive of their goals. Geneva loved her role as “Grandma” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Geneva was dedicated to her Methodist church family, with faithful attendance throughout her life. She made lasting friendships by “going to the Methodist Church and getting involved.” Her example of teaching, leadership and service inspired others to live out their faith in like manner. With her daily habit of Bible study and prayer, she found strength and encouragement to face life’s challenges and celebrate the joys of God’s many blessings.
Geneva was an active member of the United Methodist Women for over 60 years. As the church secretary at Laredo First United Methodist Church for 37 years, she viewed her job as a ministry to the church and the pastor. Her efficient skills at organization as well as her commitment to excellence earned her the respect of many Methodist ministers.
Geneva was known to all as an avid reader, with a broad range of interests to satisfy her intellectual curiosity. She enjoyed square-dancing for many years.
Geneva was known to many as a kind and thoughtful friend, with a smile and ready laugh for all she met. She will be remembered by her family as a loving mother and mother-in-law, a cherished grandmother and devoted Christian. In her own quiet way, she touched the lives of many.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Emma Widener and David and Peggy Widener; and daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and John Day and Barbara and Mario Del Angel.
Geneva also leaves five grandchildren, whom she cherished; and eight great-grandchildren, who brought her much delight.
In addition to her parents, Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Widener.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Kerrville, Texas.