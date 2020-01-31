Margie Naquin Perilloux, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, in Kerrville at the age of 95 years.
She was born on November 21, 1924, in Baldwin, Louisiana, the only daughter of Victorine Hebert Naquin and Edgar Naquin. She married Charles Joseph Perilloux on January 27, 1945, in Houston, Texas.
Mrs. Perilloux was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; her grandson, Rhett Urban; and her granddaughter, Kate Ging.
Survivors include her children and their spouses: Tom Perilloux and Sherilyn, Connie Miller, Lynn Perilloux, Pat Ging and Jim, and Jane Perilloux; her grandchildren: Tom Perilloux Jr. and Missy, Tia Perilloux-Thompson and Jason, Shawn Miller, Corey Ging and Amy, and Hannah Ging; and her great-grandchildren: Colin Thompson, Charlie Thompson, Ella Ging, Addy Ging and Christofer Miller.
Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Comfort, Texas, with Father Martin Garcia-Avila officiating.
Graveside services and interment will follow in the Comfort Cemetery.
Those who so desire may make memorial contributions in her memory to the Peterson Hospice, Sacred Heart Capital Campaign Fund or to the charity of one’s choice.
Visitation for Margie Perilloux will be on Friday afternoon from
1 to 2 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Comfort.
Pallbearers will be Corey Ging, Tom Perilloux Jr., Charles Boudreaux, Ralph Real, W.T. Jacobs and Paul Urban.
Arrangements by the Schaetter Funeral Home of Comfort.