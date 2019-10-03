Juan Daniel Jalomo
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — Services for Juan Daniel Jalomo, 3 months, 5 days old, of Ingram, who died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in a local hospital, will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Terri Lynn O’Brien
Services Friday
SAN ANTONIO — Services for Terri Lynn O’Brien, 51, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, September 26, 2019, in San Antonio, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Kerrville Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. that day. Interment will follow at Nichols Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.