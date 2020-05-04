Jesus Rodriguez Gonzalez

KERRVILLE – Services for Jesus Rodriguez Gonzalez, 74, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at a local hospital, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.

Celeste Silva

KERRVILLE — Services for Celeste Silva, 49, who died Monday, May 4, 2020 in Kerrville, are pending at Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.

Pete C. Young

KERRVILLE – Services for Pete C. Young, 69, of Mountain Home, who died Friday May 1, 2020, at a local hospital, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.