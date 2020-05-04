Jesus Rodriguez Gonzalez
KERRVILLE – Services for Jesus Rodriguez Gonzalez, 74, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at a local hospital, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Celeste Silva
KERRVILLE — Services for Celeste Silva, 49, who died Monday, May 4, 2020 in Kerrville, are pending at Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
Pete C. Young
KERRVILLE – Services for Pete C. Young, 69, of Mountain Home, who died Friday May 1, 2020, at a local hospital, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.