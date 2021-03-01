James Leon “Jim” Parish was born in Sinton, Texas, on Oct. 5, 1957, to Paul William Parish and Patricia Ann Halbrook Parish. Jim died on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Kerrville, Texas. He was 63 years old. He had one sibling, an older sister, Peggy Lynn Parish. Jim’s father preceded Jim in death on Feb. 6, 1967, in Victoria, Texas.
Jim completed most of his schooling in Portland, Texas. He was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from high school in El Campo, Texas, in May 1976, as the family had moved there from Portland in 1973.