Marlene Bockstruck Talarico passed away in Austin, TX on November 28, 2021 at the age of 90. Born and raised in St. Paul, MN, Marlene and her husband Arthur moved to St. Louis, MO in the late 50s and ultimately to Corpus Christi, TX in the early 60s, where they raised their three sons (David, Mark and Paul) and enjoyed the warm weather, sunny beaches, and endless tennis until their retirement in 1985 to Tierra Linda near Kerrville in the Texas Hill Country. The endless tennis continued until Art’s passing in 2006 after 52 years of marriage to Marlene. Marlene remained at Tierra Linda, playing bridge on a regular basis and caring for her horses, cats, and countless numbers of deer that appeared at her door daily for food. Living on her own became too much at the peak of the pandemic, so in June of 2020 she moved to Austin to live in the care of her son Mark and his wife Tamara, then to assisted living in March of 2021. Marlene is survived by her three sons, daughters-in-law Tamara (Mark) and Joanne (Paul), seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, who will all miss her dearly and always remember her for her love of tennis, horses, deer, cats and birds.
A private service was held. Memorials may made to the charity or organization of choice dedicated to the care, protection and/or rescue of animals.