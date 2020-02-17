Helen Josephine (Josie) Poole Docos, age 83, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away February 4, 2020, in Kerrville, Texas. Josie was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, to John Clifton Poole (Jack) Poole and Elizabeth (Betty) Carpenter Poole on November 8, 1936. She married Art Docos on August 5, 1961, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville.
Josie went to elementary school in Corpus Christi and junior and senior high school at Tivy in Kerrville, Texas. She attended the University of Michigan for three years and was the first woman to pursue a degree in Petroleum Engineering at Texas Tech University. She worked for the TXL Oil Company in Midland, where she met Art in 1961.
She and Art loved their English Sheepdogs, of which they had many over the years. She enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles.
Josie also enjoyed camping and bicycle riding. She and Art participated in many bicycle rides over the years.
Josie was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Betty Poole.
She is survived by her husband, Art Docos; and two sisters, Janey Poole Priour of Kerrville, Texas, and Jackie Poole of Fort Davis, Texas. She is also survived by a niece, Becky Priour, and two nephews, Kyle Priour and John T. Priour, all of Kerrville, Texas. She is also survived by seven grandnieces and nephews and their spouses and 14 great-grand nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. and Mrs. Docos will be at 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by the Rev. Frankie Enloe.
A private burial will be held later at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.
The family would like to thank Peterson Hospice and the Villagio for the care their nursing staffs provided for Josie during her last years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Peterson Hospice.
