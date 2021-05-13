Romay Garcia Perez, 83, Kerrville, Texas, passed away May 11, 2021. She was born in Karnes City, Texas, to Jesus Garcia and Genoveba Garces Garcia on May 24, 1937.
She worked at General Rubber Tire, Wabash, Indiana, for 10 years, Kerrville State Hospital for 10 years and, until retirement, was the Manager of the Parkway Apartments on Memorial Boulevard, Kerrville. She was best known for her talented skills in Crocheting and Stitchery. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin, friend and, most importantly, a “Tia” to many nieces and nephews. “Tia May,” as everyone called her, was the Heart, Soul and Rock of the Family, was cherished and will be deeply missed.