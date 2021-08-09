Rachel Louise Stiefel Whitton was born August 11,1927, to Earl Emile Stiefel and Ruth Anderson Stiefel in Kerrville Texas. She passed on January 17, 2021, at the age of 93.
Rachel grew up in the big house at the corner of Lowry and Guadalupe streets at the confluence of Town Creek and the Guadalupe River. Rachel and her sister Ruth Marie had many carefree happy days playing in the river bottom and swimming on hot summer days.
