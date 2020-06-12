Angel Israel Arreola Arreola
Mass Tuesday
KERRVILLE — Mass for Angel Israel Arreola Arreola, 39, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Kerrville, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Center Point Cemetery.
Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m., at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Visitation will continue until 8 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Sean Howard Brock
Services Saturday
FREDERICKSBURG — Sean Howard Brock, infant son of Shelby and Maria Mendez Brock, passed from this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in a Fredericksburg hospital. Graveside services will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Junction City Cemetery, with Father Innocent Eziefule as celebrant.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary was at 6 p.m. Friday at St. Theresa Catholic Church.
Arrangement are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home.
Jessica Fitzgerald
Services at a later date
KERRVILLE — Services for Jessica Fitzgerald, 35, of Round Rock, who died Monday, June 8, 2020, in Kerrville, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home
William Frederick Hartung
Services Wednesday
KERRVILLE — Services for William Frederick Hartung, 75 of Kerrville, who died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his residence, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Pastor Javier Santos and Pastor David Billeiter. Burial will be held privately at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Gaylia Sheffield
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — Services for Gaylia Sheffield, 82, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Joshua Scott Yglesias
Services Tuesday
JUNCTION — Memorial services for Joshua Scott Yglesias, 36, who died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Kimble Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home.