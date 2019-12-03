Robert Lewis “Bob” Smith III, age 80, of Comfort, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, in Comfort, Texas.
He was born in Enid, Oklahoma, to Robert Lewis Smith II and Alma Smith on February 3, 1939. He was married to Janie Smith on June 29, 2005, in Center Point, Texas.
Bob went to high school at McCallum in Austin, Texas, and graduated from University of Texas in Austin. He worked as a teacher and football coach in various schools for over 40 years. He was a veteran of the Army in the National Guard. He was involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Texas High School Coaches Association and the McCallum 57 Club, as well as many other organizations. He received honors as the 1973 Winning Coach District 27-4A Champions Corpus Christi Chapter SFOA, FCA Regional Huddle Captain of the Year, Center Point High School Teacher of the Year and 1973 Caller Times All South Texas High School Football Team Coach of the Year Finalist.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alma Smith.
Bob is survived by wife, Janie Smith; sons, Bradley and Jay Smith; stepsons, Brandon Smith and Eric Perez and wife Crystal; stepdaughters, Krissy Po and husband Ryan and Sarah Yeley and husband Jeffry; sisters, Betty Tacker and husband Jerry and Sandra Maddox and husband Robert; and grandchildren, Paige, Lucas, Faith, Grace, Mason, Brooklyn, Jonah, Sidney and Luke.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapel, with Seth Blackledge, minister of Covenant Church in Carrollton, Texas, officiating.
Memorials in his name may be given to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, in lieu of flowers.
The family of Bob Smith wishes to extend our sincere thanks to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and Alamo Hospice.
The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, Texas.