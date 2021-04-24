Mary Catherine “Cathy” Hanson passed away in her sleep April 17, 2021, at Sunny Acres Nursing Home (Rehab) in Petersburg, Illinois.
Catherine is survived by her two children, Sheryl DeChaume (Petersburg, IL) and William “Bill” Hanson Jr. (Ingram, TX); two grandchildren, John Hastings (Michelle Hastings) of Petersburg, IL, and Bruce Hastings (Deanna Hastings) of Springfield, IL; four great-grandchildren, Brittney Hastings, Natalie Hastings, Kirsten Hastings and Chandler Hastings; and one great-great-granddaughter, Trinity Hastings. She left behind many loving nieces and nephews and other family members and close friends who will miss her very much.