On the morning of Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Billy Ray “Bill” Lawson moved to his heavenly home, where he was welcomed by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born November 22, 1934, in Benton, Tennessee, to Bates Eric and Hazel Beatrice Lawson. During his eighth grade year, his family moved to Lovington, New Mexico, where he completed high school. While in school, he excelled in the sports of football and baseball, achieving letters in both sports and being named a member of the 1953 New Mexico All-State Football team, playing the position of guard. After graduation, he earned a football scholarship to Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. After a brief stay in Colorado, he returned to Lovington, where he married the “prettiest girl in town” and love of his life, Lela Ruth Ponder. They were married October 21,1955, in Lovington.
Soon, Uncle Sam called, and he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he was stationed at Foot Hood, Texas. After his time in the Army, they relocated to Lovington again, and he began working with Magnolia Oil Company. On December 23, 1957, a daughter, Diana Leigh, joined the family. On September 17, 1961, a son, Richard Brent, made his appearance to complete the happy family.
Bill continued his career in the oilfield sales industry. They got to experience many different places during that time, including locations in New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, North Dakota and Wyoming. At times it seemed like moving was his hobby. He retired at an early age to enjoy traveling with his wife. They crossed the country in their motorhome and met many people and made many friends during their travels. It has been said by family members that Bill never met a stranger and had the gift of being able to talk to anyone, whether he knew them or not.
He delighted in having fun, laughing and making sure others were doing the same. He wanted his home to be the gathering place for family, friends and strangers, who didn’t remain strangers for long. Practical jokes and tall tales were prevalent at these encounters. The food at his house was always amazing, with biscuits and his gravy topping the list.
He enjoyed watching sports with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees being his favorite teams. During his lifetime he enjoyed growing things, especially tomatoes and if he couldn’t get them to grow, he would happily “share” with people that could. In later years, he spent his time hand cracking pecans and packaging them in small bags to give away to family and friends or people he had just met. Pecans became his calling card. Some of the happiest recipients of his work were the neighborhood dogs, who would receive a treat as he made his way through the community in his golf cart or when they stopped by to see him.
While he enjoyed those things, his greatest passion was his family. He “loved, loved, loved” each and every one of them. He took pride in each of the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Celebrating their accomplishments gave him great joy. It was important to him that they knew the Lord personally, and he was unafraid to speak boldly about Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Lela Lawson of the home; daughter, Diana Jensen and husband, Steve of Midland, Texas; son, Brent Lawson and wife, Jennifer of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Daryl Jensen and wife, Amber and their children, Lillian and Benjamin of Midland Texas, Shelli Schultz and husband, Michael of Fort Worth, Texas, Katie Jaffe and husband, Jordan and their children, Jenny, Juliet and Jordy of Austin, Texas, Courtney Warren and husband, Cris and their son, Jude of Bakersfield, California, and Luke Lawson and wife, Sophie of New York, New York. He also is survived by a sister, Mary Lou Vinson of Eunice, New Meixco.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bates and Hazel Lawson; sisters, Rose Marie Lawson and Peggy Clayton; brothers Kenneth Lawson, Larry Lawson and Robert “Preacher” Lawson; and great-granddaughter, Julia Jensen.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Sunrise Baptist Church, 1200 Broadway, Kerrville, TX 78028.
A reception with the family will follow.
There also will be a service of commitment at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Lovington, New Mexico, at Hillcrest Baptist Church CLC, 200 W Avenue I, Lovington, NM 88260.
A reception with the family will follow.