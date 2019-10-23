Joyce A. Odem, 90, of Kerrville, died Saturday, October 13, 2019.
She was born in Olney, Texasm on October 26, 1928, to parents, Clarence and Ula Verna Johnson of Houston, Texas.
Mrs. Odem was married to the love of her life, William “Bill” Odem for 50 years, raised in Kerrville. Her beloved husband passed away September 2011.
Mrs. Odem is survived by her son, Scott Spradley and wife, Debbie, of Conroe; two daughters, Binka Bone and Meghan Newman and husband, Terry of Memphis, Tennessee; two sisters, Mildred Estes of Dallas and Jean James of Decatur; and her brother, Clarence Johnson Jr. of Georgia.
Her eldest sister, Jo Selgrath of San Antonio, joined the angels in 1988.
She was very close to her nephew and his wife, Gary and Dixey Selgrath of Kerrville. She was called “Mimi” by her beloved grandsons and granddaughters. Joyce had many other nephews and nieces.
Joyce lived in Houston for many years and worked for Anderson Clayton for most of her working career and then earned her real estate license in Austin before moving to Kerrville in the early ’90s.
Joyce was a devoted Christian and enjoyed her faith ministries through the First Presbyterian Church in Houston and Kerrville. She enjoyed playing bridge and loved to travel worldwide with her airline pilot daughter, Binka. She was an avid fisherman at Matagorda Bay and never met a stranger in her travels. She was a delight to talk with and loved to share a glass of wine with her friends and family.
Summertime parties at the Turtle Creek property were always fun as she enjoyed watching all her family share a great time together.
Joyce impacted so many lives she touched with her grace and honesty. While we mourn the passing of Joyce, at the same time we give thanks for the love, joy and zeal for life that she shared with her friends and family. “Get up, dress up and show up with a smile,” was her motto for life.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX 78028.
A graveside service will be held privately by her family at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.