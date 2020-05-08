Joseph Kyle “Joe Cool” Blevins
Private ceremony held
KERRVILLE — Joseph “Joe Cool” Kyle Blevins, 53, of Kerrville, died Thursday, April 23, 2020. Joe’s ashes were placed at his mother’s gravesite and shared with the Guadalupe River in a private ceremony at Bear Creek Crossing.
Arrangements were under the direction of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
John Joseph Reilley
No services planned
KERRVILLE — No services will be held for John Joseph Reilley, 59, of Kerrville, who died Monday, May 4, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
William R. Tinsley
Services May 16
SAN ANTONIO — William R. Tinsley, 61, of Kerrville, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, in San Antonio. A come-and-go visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.