CENTER POINT — Elijah Hoisington, age 71, passed away on Sept. 19, 2019 in Center Point at his home. He was born July 22, 1948 in Minco, Oklahoma.
Elijah lived the majority of his life in Texas, settling down with his wife of 50 years, Charlotte Hoisington, in Center Point.
He worked in many jobs throughout his life but spent a large portion of his time doing masonry and cutting cedar. He was a big fan of watching westerns, fishing, hunting, listening to Hank Williams, and would always talk about his 1958 Oldsmobile that was so fast the windshield wipers would blow back.
Elijah was a man that would give you anything he could, but he might still ask you for a million dollars. He took pride in helping raise his children and grandchildren and loving his great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Jewell Hoisington; daughter, Pamela Gray; grandchildren, Cheyenne and Kyle William Hoisington; and sibling, David Jesse and Jesse William Hoisington.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Hoisington; children, William Hoisington (wife, Peggy), Dwayne Hoisington (wife, Tracy) and Marvin Gray; grandchildren, Charlotte and Josh Dupuis, Leasha Freeman, Robert and Katie Gregory; great-grandchildren, Austin, Haidyn and Kylie Lapetina, Collyn Pratt, Phoenix and Patrick Freeman and Rayleigh Gregory with two more on the way; siblings, Donald, Daniel, Larry, Gary, Jesse, Robert and Leon Hoisington, Jewell Morrow, Dora Cox, Peggy Willingham and Ivy Patricia Hamilton, along with their spouses, children and grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Center Point Cemetery, Center Point.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to help with final expenses can be sent directly to Wright’s Funeral Parlor, 1913 Junction Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.