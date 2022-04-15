Catherine Louise Black, 92, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Kerrville. She was born on January 27, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, to Harvey James and Mary Kate (Gavin) Staib.
Louise married David E. Black Jr. on January 31, 1948, at St. Kilian Catholic Church in Chicago. She retired from the Chicago Board of Education after serving over 20 years as a school secretary. David and Louise made Kerrville their home in 1987. Louise was member of Kerrville Elks Lodge and volunteered at the Kathleen C. Cailloux Humane Society.