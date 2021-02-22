Angela Ruiz Jimenez went to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, peacefully in her sleep at home in Kerrville, Texas. She was born on Oct. 1, 1923, in San Antonio, Texas. She married Andres De La Rosa Jimenez on April 2, 1938, in Paint Rock, Texas.
She attended school in Eola, Texas. After her mother passed away, she was a homemaker helping to raise her six younger siblings still at home. She was a devoted follower of Christ and a founder of the Spanish First Assembly of God Church in Kerrville, La Nueva Jerusalem. She served as a deaconess for many years. Her faith was strong and she loved God.
Angela was preceded in death by her husband, Andres Jimenez; son, Jake Jimenez; daughter, Mary J. Molina; and seven siblings.
Angela is survived by daughter, Elda J. Perez; daughter, Elma Aguero (Alex); son, Gilbert Jimenez (Monica). She is also survived by siblings, Jesusa Ramirez, Dora Garcia and Rufus Ruiz Jr; 15 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and 36 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, with the funeral service to follow at noon at the Kerrville Kroc Center. Pastor Santos Ortiz and Pastor Nicolas Ramos will officiate. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Abel Molina Jr., Robert Molina, Gabriel Molina, Ben Molina Jr., Cruz Alvarado Jr. and Jake Jimenez.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at Encompass Home Health and Embrace Hospice and her caregivers at Girling Healthcare.
