Karen Keefe Dooley, former Schreiner University psychology professor, passed away January 13, 2021, in Fredericksburg at the age of 88 years. She was born in Bloomington, Texas, on Feb. 2, 1932. Her parents, John Michael Keefe and Margaret Ida Warburton Keefe, gave her the name Margaret Rose at birth. She married John Dooley of Fredericksburg on October 8, 1977, and they enjoyed 41 years together until his death on December 18, 2018.
Karen grew up in Victoria, Texas, and graduated from Our Lady of the Lake High School in San Antonio. She was called to religious life and professed her vows in the Order of the Sisters of Divine Providence and became Sister Mary Karen Keefe in 1950.
Video game systems have been available since at least the 1980s, which means there are now multiple generations of gamers. We're curious to know what kind of video games you prefer, whether they run on game systems, cellphones, tablets, desktops or laptops. Please select your favorite kind.