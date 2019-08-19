Julius Gilford Scott

Julius G. Scott passed away on August 18, 2019, surrounded by his family in Kerrville. Born in Jonesboro, Louisiana, to Victor and Lurline (Waters) Scott, he grew up in Alexandria, Louisiana. Having survived childhood polio, Julius would remain as physically fit and active for the remainder of his life. He was an Eagle Scout and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. After graduation from Louisiana College, Julius chose to pursue a career in Corrective Therapy within the Veterans Administration. He retired after serving as Coordinator of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine at the VA Hospital of Kerrville
He was active in the life of the community through coaching Little League and Pony League Baseball and a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church for almost 60 years. He was proud to serve as the first athletic trainer for Tivy High School, a voluntary position for over 40 years.
He married the love of his life, Mary A. Patton, on December 23, 1958.
Julius was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Billy; and great grandson, Isaiah.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; brother, Charles Scott and wife, Mary Virginia of Jasper, Georgia; daughter, Sharon Smith and husband, Jerry of Crestline, California; son, Julius C. Scott and wife, Jan of New Braunfels, Texas; daughter, Mary Jane Scott of Kerrville; and son, Timothy P. Scott and wife, Holly, of Bryan, Texas; grandchildren, Dusty Beeson and wife, Erin, Sara Smith, Clyde Smith, Jacquleyn Scott Gomez and husband David, Jourdan Scott Arces and husband, Rene and Katie Scott; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Beeson, Sophia Beeson, Charlotte Jones, Matthew Scott Spiratos, Isabelle Arces and Jackson Scott Gomez.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive, Kerrville, officiated by Pastors David Payne and Donna Magee. A private burial service will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, Kerrville, Texas, or Peterson Hospice.
We wish to extend our thanks for all the love and support provided by our friends, the community, First United Methodist Church and Peterson Hospice.
The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.