Ellen “Maxine” Trotter, of Kerrville, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at home surrounded by her three daughters and adoring dog, Muffin.
Maxine was born May 18, 1930, in Kenedy, Texas, to Belle and Mac McKinnon. Maxine married the love of her life, Ralph Trotter, on April 25, 1950. They were married for 65 years until his passing in 2015.
