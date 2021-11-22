Verna Aleta Domingue (Roberts), 71, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2021, in Real County, Texas. Aleta was born in San Antonio to William Glendon Roberts and Dorothy Ann Roberts (Eckhart) on May 10, 1950. She married Louis Dean Domingue on October 13, 1979, at the First United Methodist Church in Bandera, Texas. In 1985, Aleta converted to the Catholic faith after a profound spiritual experience, such conversion culminating in her baptism, the blessing of her marriage and the conditional baptism of her two oldest children in the Catholic Church. Aleta and Dean waltzed through life and love for 42 years.
Aleta attended Bandera High School, served as a member of the National Honor Society and performed in the high school marching band as a twirler and later led as drum major. Starting even before this point, Aleta played the organ and piano for Bandera United Methodist Church and St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Bandera, continuing her musical ministry throughout high school, alongside her scholarly and marching band responsibilities. Aleta participated in the Methodist Youth Fellowship for several years, serving as President of the Kerrville District Council in 1967-1968. Aleta graduated from the School of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Radio, Television and Film. She worked in the advertising industry in Dallas for a number of years before moving with her young family to Kelly Creek Ranch near Ingram, Texas. Later, she continued to raise her family in Kerrville. Aleta was a homemaker and mother as well as a beloved piano and organ accompanist for Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville for many years, a piano teacher to several local students, a mentor to young people, an accompanist for other churches in the Kerrville area, a second violinist in the Symphony of the Hills, the leader and violinist of the musical ensemble The Andante Group, a lifetime member of the Bandera Fine Arts Club, a composer of spiritual and devotional melodies, and most recently, a member of the ladies’ club at Apache Rifleworks.