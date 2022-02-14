Della Darnell Myers, 94, of Kerrville passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2022. She was born Della Darnell Taylor in Stanton, TX, on March 26, 1927, to Edd K. Taylor and Lena May Morgan. She was the fifth of 10 children, who grew up on a farm in Barstow, TX, where she had a very happy childhood.
After graduating from Barstow High School in 1944, she moved to El Paso. There she met Robert (Bob) C. Myers, Jr., and they were married in December, 1948. They soon moved to Houston and LaPorte, where they raised four children. When Bob retired in 1984, they moved to Kerrville. They were very active in their church, the First Christian Church, as well as playing games at the senior center and country-western dancing at the Lone Oak.