Diane J. (Fairchild) Angelo

Diane J. Angelo, 77, of Manchester, NH, formerly of Hamilton, MA, and Harper, TX, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at The Arbors of Bedford in Bedford, NH. She was the loving wife to the late Robert Angelo with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Ralph K. and Gwendolyn L. (Wallace) Fairchild. She was a graduate of Swampscott High School, class of 1962. Diane continued her education by attending Salem State College specializing in early childhood education.
Mrs. Angelo had worked at Gloucester National Bank, now known as Citizen’s Bank, for 25 years until her retirement as a lead teller. Following her retirement, she moved to Harper, Texas, with her husband Robert and resided there for 10 years running their 10-acre ranch. Diane and Robert enjoyed raising their goats and their horse.