Maria Eva Escobar, born February 5, 1943, in Kerrville, Texas, to Leonard Frausto and Carmen Collazo, went to be with our Heavenly Father at the age of 78. She passed peacefully at a care center in Kerrville, Texas, surrounded by her loved ones. 

Everyone knew her as an amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She had a heart of gold, made friends easily, never met a stranger and loved big. 