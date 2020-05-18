Mary Day
HOUSTON — Services for Mary Day, 83, of Houston, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Houston, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
James Jackson
KERRVILLE — Services for James Jackson, 76, of Junction, who died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Kerrville, are pending at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.
James Robert “Jim” Webb Sr.
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Services for James Robert “Jim” Webb Sr., 98, who died Monday, May 18, 2020, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.