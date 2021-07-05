Edward Lee Sanders, 67, of Ingram, passed away July 1, 2021, in Ingram. He was born in Kerrville to the late Henry Edward Sanders and Lila Frances Sanders on Oct. 19, 1953.
He graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville. He worked as a medical administrator for Kerrville Veterans Administration for 23 years. He served as a sergeant in the Airborne Ranger 75th infantry of the First Calvary Division. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Parachute Badge, Army Accommodation Medal and the Ranger Tab. He enjoyed flying planes as a pilot and skydiving.
