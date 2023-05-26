Ann Burney Adams, 74, of Kerrville, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on May 25, 2023, at Peterson Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Ann was born on October 19, 1948, in Fort Worth to Leslie and Carrie Burney. She graduated from Springtown High School in 1967 where she was voted “Most Friendly” by her peers. She married the love of her life, Dwayne Adams, on June 8, 1968, and later was blessed with two beautiful daughters. She worked at Kerrville Telephone Company for nearly 30 years before retiring and going on to work at Heart of the Hills Cardiac Rehab Center. Ann was stead-fast in her faith as a member of First Baptist Church for many years before joining Hunt Baptist Church where she enjoyed worshiping with family and attending many Bible studies with her sisters in Christ. Ann loved spending time at their new home, sitting on their porch in the evenings, reading a good book, and greatly cherished the time that was spent with her family. Above all else, she loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. Ann will be dearly missed and will always be remembered for her kindness, her servant’s heart, and her dedication to the Lord and her family. Ann and Dwayne would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary next month.