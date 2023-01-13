Alexander “Alex” Aguirre Sr., 88, of Kerrville, TX, passed from this life into his heavenly home a humble man and a humble servant on January 7, 2023, in Boerne, TX.
He was born in Gonzalez, TX, on May 3, 1934, to parents, Geronimo and Elvira (Morales) Aguirre. Never shying away from work at an early age he shined shoes to gain the understanding of the value of a dollar. He instilled in his children to never be afraid of work, to treat others with respect, be grateful and always tell the truth. He was a believer of enjoying the simple things life had to offer, to share a smile and to be happy. Alex never complained, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him so much joy. He shared many memorable moments with them each one of them was his pride and joy. Alex was the life of the party, he always had his dancing shoes on and if you got the chance to dance with him it was an honor. Alex and Oralia danced through life together for 67 years, never missing a beat.