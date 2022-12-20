Ed Jackson lays a wreath for all veterans of the U.S. Navy during a ceremony for Wreaths Across America on Saturday at the Veterans Assistance Cemetery. (Times photo by Jillian Smith/photo@dailytimes.com.)
Matthias Ramsay, 4, lays a wreath at the grave of Ernest F. Winkler at the Veterans Assistance Cemetery during a Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday. (Times photo by Jillian Smith/photo@dailytimes.com)
Roberta Hunebrook lays a wreath at the grave of her grandmother’s. uncle, Douglass S. Skeen at the Veterans Assistance Cemetery during a Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday. (Times photo by Jillian Smith/photo@dailytimes.com)
Ed Jackson lays a wreath for all veterans of the U.S. Navy during a ceremony for Wreaths Across America on Saturday at the Veterans Assistance Cemetery. (Times photo by Jillian Smith/photo@dailytimes.com.)
Matthias Ramsay, 4, lays a wreath at the grave of Ernest F. Winkler at the Veterans Assistance Cemetery during a Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday. (Times photo by Jillian Smith/photo@dailytimes.com)
Roberta Hunebrook lays a wreath at the grave of her grandmother’s. uncle, Douglass S. Skeen at the Veterans Assistance Cemetery during a Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday. (Times photo by Jillian Smith/photo@dailytimes.com)
U.S. military veterans, residents and others, from toddlers to seniors, gathered at the Veterans Assistance Cemetery on Saturday morning to recognize all the deceased veterans by placing an evergreen wreath on each gravesite in a Wreaths Across America ceremony.
“It’s just so touching to come out here and do this. It’s such an honor,” said Edie Spalding, of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.