 During Vietnam war protests, many flags were burned as a political statement, but that was not what was happening Wednesday under Kerrville’s hot summer sun. A solemn flag-burning ceremony, designed to retire flags that are worn beyond further use or shredded by the wind, took place at the American Legion Post 208 as part of its Flag Day celebration.

Members of the post and guests gathered at noon to officially retire about 100 flags and consign them to the flames.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.