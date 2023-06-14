Jim Williams stokes the fires with worn and tattered flags in a flag retirement ceremony on Wednesday at the American Legion Post 208. The post collects worn flags all year long and ceremoniously burns them twice a year in a solemn ceremony.
As other American Legion members and veterans look on, American Legion Post 208 member Wade Doud approaches the burn bin with a flag to be retired by fire at the Flag Day flag retirement ceremony Wednesday.
Wade Doud, Post 208 member, accepts a folded flag to be disposed of in the fire. The triangle folded flag is the proper way to dispose of a worn flag. The American Legion Post 208 hosted a Flag Day ceremony to retire worn flags Wednesday.
Roger Mathews
Tom Mock commits a flag to the flames on Wednesday at the American Legion Post 208’s Flag Day flag retiring ceremony. Nearly 100 worn out flags were burned in an official ceremony to honor the flags.
During Vietnam war protests, many flags were burned as a political statement, but that was not what was happening Wednesday under Kerrville’s hot summer sun. A solemn flag-burning ceremony, designed to retire flags that are worn beyond further use or shredded by the wind, took place at the American Legion Post 208 as part of its Flag Day celebration.
Members of the post and guests gathered at noon to officially retire about 100 flags and consign them to the flames.
