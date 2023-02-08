Jody McCulley, a past president of the Kerr County Women's Chamber, talks with former Mayor Bill Blackburn before the start of the dinner observing the 50th anniversary of the organization last year in March
The Kerr County Women’s Chamber has been raising funds for the Women Helping Women scholarship program for the last 20 years. During that time, the organization has held a variety of fundraisers, including Bessie Bovine Bingo and selling cookbooks.
These scholarships are for adult women in the Kerrville community who are trying to earn a college degree, a certification program or other type of training, and are in need of financial assistance.
