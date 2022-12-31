Gene Graham, 90, is an accomplished cowboy who is a member of the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame. He was selected among a nationwide pool of candidates to participate in the "Wish of a Lifetime" program that is sponsored by the AARP.
Gene Graham (front), accompanied by his daughter Melissa and son-in-law Stephen, take a group picture near a Christmas tree at the Las Vegas Convention Center earlier this month. Together, they attended Cowboy Christmas, a gift show that is held concurrently with the National Finals Rodeo.
On Dec. 5-7, former cowboy Gene Graham had a chance to attend the National Finals Rodeo, pictured here at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Earlier this month, a retired cowboy got to fulfill the wish of a lifetime.
Gene Graham, 90, of Rocksprings, was selected among a nationwide pool of candidates to participate in the event commonly known as "Wish of a Lifetime." The charitable program is sponsored by the AARP with the goal to give senior citizens an opportunity to live out a lifelong dream of their choice with all expenses paid for.
