With temperatures staying at or below freeing across the southern Edwards Plateau, Hill Country and areas along and west of Interstate 35, expect freezing rain to have significant travel impacts across those locations. A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for those areas through Thursday morning. Today's highs reaching only the low 30s across the Hill Country, upper 30s across the Coastal Plains and low 40s across the Rio Grande.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Kerrville through Thursday morning.
All bridges and standard problem inclines inside the city limits have been treated with magnesium chloride and gravel. Seven additional locations were added for treatment overnight, according to a spokesperson for the city of Kerrville in a press release Tuesday morning. Treatment operations will continue.
