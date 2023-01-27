Construction on a stretch of Westminster Street will begin Monday, Jan. 30, according to a press release from the city of Kerrville released Friday. This will affect residents on Westminster between First Street and Lang Drive.
The project will take place in two phases to reduce impact on local traffic, but citizens not residing on Westminster Street should seek alternative routes, according to city officials. The initial phase will occur between First Street and East Main Street, and contractors and personnel will be in the area performing preliminary tasks prior to construction. Major activities are expected to begin around Monday, Jan. 30.
