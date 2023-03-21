Cooper Mueck, second left, Samuel Hall and Madelyn Hall were awarded their champion robotics team banner by Austin Rodeo officials on Sunday, March 19. The homeschooled 4-H team beat out 46 other teams to take the top spot.
A team of three homeschooled 4-H students from West Kerr placed first in the Austin Rodeo Robotics competition Sunday. They are a part of the Kerr 4-H robotics team, which is open to all students who are interested in robotics, regardless of the school they attend.
The three-person team of Cooper Mueck, freshman; Samuel Hall, sophomore; and Madelyn Hall, freshman, won the senior division in a space-themed challenge. Team members brought to the competition their finished programming for completing certain tasks with their robot in two match play rounds. They then advanced to the finals based on their combined score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.