The Kerr County Veterans Service Office, which offers a multitude of services to local veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, has announced a brief and temporary closure of its offices in the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St.
The office will be closed from Wednesday, May 31, to Monday, June 19, said Veterans Service Officer Jennifer Sanchez, a U.S. Air Force veteran.
