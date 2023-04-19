The John Young Band performs at the 2022 Uniquely Texan Concert at Schreiner University’s Recall weekend, a weekend-long event for alumni, future students and the Kerrville community. This year’s concert begins at noon and will run until nearly midnight Saturday, April 22. (Times file photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
The annual Uniquely Texan Spring Concert, hosted by Schreiner University as a part of its ongoing centennial celebration, will begin at noon Saturday, April 22.
Seven bands will take the stage in front of the Floyd and Kathleen Cailloux Campus Activity Center, 2100 Memorial Blvd. The day-long event will combine music with activities such as a tug-of-war, sack races and three legged races, sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department from the city of Kerrville.
