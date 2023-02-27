A white 2017 travel trailer, license plate B-209761, was stolen from a storage lot in the 2800 block of Junction Highway, Tuesday, Jan. 24. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the return of the stolen trailer. The suspect vehicle is a white Chevrolet Suburban shown here.
A bumper-pull travel trailer, valued at more than $30,000, was stolen from a storage facility in the 2800 block of Junction Highway during the nighttime hours of Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
The white, 2017 model Grand Design RLTS trailer, orRear Living Tongue Support,was removed from the site by someone driving a late model white Chevrolet Suburban. The license plate on the trailer at the time of the theft was B-209761, but it may have been changed since the theft, officials said.
